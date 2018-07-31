Angola: Ambassadress Reiterates Academic Training for African Women

Luanda — Angolan ambassadress to Russia Teresa de Lemos Monday mentioned the training of the African women, mainly Angolans, as one of the current challenges.

Teresa de Lemos said that this challenge entails a permanent fight for reaching least high level or even higher education.

According to diplomat, this is the only way for a woman to achieve her dreams, such as being a businesswoman, a politician, a doctor, a lawyer, an entrepreneur, a teacher, among others.

Speaking to ANGOP on the fringes of the ceremony to honour the Women Vendors, ahead of the African Women's Day, on July 31, the Ambassadress stressed that people need, in general, to have an academic background.

Women are necessary, but nevertheless, they must prepare themselves to match the challenges the society faces in all aspects to which we are integrated.

On the other hand, she called on African women to be more united around the needs and challenges of the society.