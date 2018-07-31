30 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lack of Infrastructure Hinders District Courts in Malanje

Malanje — Lack of infrastructure with conditions for providing the services associated with justice sector hinders the implementation, in short term, of District Courts in northern Malanje province.

The information was released Monday in Malanje by the Chief Justice of Supreme Court (TS), Rui Ferreira.

This was at the end of a meeting with the provincial Justice coordination bodies, as part of his two-day visit aimed at assessing the sector in Malanje.

"Malanje does not have the infrastructure to house the five District Courts in the province, under the ongoing reform of Justice and the Law in the country," Rui Ferreira told reporters.

The Supreme Court Chief Justice defended some investments to attain this goal.

As for the meeting, he said he had approached the provincial governor Norberto dos Santos the need for construction of buildings for the five Courts.

Under the current conditions, admitted the Magistrate, the province of Malanje will have only one District Court, within months.

The judicial regions include North, Luanda, East, Centre and South.

