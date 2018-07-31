Angola: Isabel Dos Santos Ignores Attorney General's Office Notification

Photo: Facebook.com

Isabel dos Santos (file photo).

Luanda — The former chairperson of the Sonangol Board of Directors, Isabel dos Santos, ignored the first notification from the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to provide clarification on her management as the head of the national hydrocarbons concessionaire.

A PGR source said Monday in Luanda that the first of the three possible notifications was delivered on July 17, so that the businesswoman could be heard the next day, which did not happen.

On February 28, Sonangol's current chairman of Sonangol Board of Directors, Carlos Saturnino, accused Isabel dos Santos of having spent USD 135 million in consulting and authorized a transfer of another USD 38 million, one day after she was dismissed.

The manager also reported, among other alleged irregularities, the existence of a so-called "two box", for the processing of salaries outside the normal payment circuit.

Isabel dos Santos was fired from the position of Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sonangol on November 15, 2017, after assuming her duties in June 2016.