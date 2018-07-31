30 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Isabel Dos Santos Ignores Attorney General's Office Notification

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook.com
Isabel dos Santos (file photo).

Luanda — The former chairperson of the Sonangol Board of Directors, Isabel dos Santos, ignored the first notification from the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to provide clarification on her management as the head of the national hydrocarbons concessionaire.

A PGR source said Monday in Luanda that the first of the three possible notifications was delivered on July 17, so that the businesswoman could be heard the next day, which did not happen.

On February 28, Sonangol's current chairman of Sonangol Board of Directors, Carlos Saturnino, accused Isabel dos Santos of having spent USD 135 million in consulting and authorized a transfer of another USD 38 million, one day after she was dismissed.

The manager also reported, among other alleged irregularities, the existence of a so-called "two box", for the processing of salaries outside the normal payment circuit.

Isabel dos Santos was fired from the position of Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sonangol on November 15, 2017, after assuming her duties in June 2016.

Angola

Over 400 DRC Citizens Detained Over Border Violation

At least 437 citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been detained over the last seven days for violating… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.