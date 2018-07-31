Kenya: Suspected Poachers Kill Rhino in Kenyan Park

Barely a week after 11 black rhinos died after a botched operation to move the animals to a new reserve in southern Kenya, another one has been killed at the Lake Nakuru National Park.

The park's senior warden Catherine Wambani said the rhino was killed on Monday night by suspected poachers.

"The poachers made away with the animal's horns," said Ms Wambani.

Journalists who arrived at the park to cover the incident were denied access to the area, where local security chiefs were holed up in a meeting over the incident.

Following the mysterious deaths of the 11 rhinos, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife suspended the relocation exercise that targeted 14 rhinos.

The translocation was jointly conducted by KWS and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) at a cost of Ksh100 million ($1 million).