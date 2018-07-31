Tanzania: Dar Goes for Massive Farming of Palm Trees

PALM oil seeds now become the sixth cash crop of priority as the government seeks to end importation of edible oil and boost domestic processing, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has announced.

Initially, there were five cash crops of priority which earned the country foreign currencies through exports.

The crops are cashew nut, cotton, tobacco, coffee and tea. The Premier made the announcement when addressing a public rally at Mwakizenga Ward, Uvinza District in Kigoma Region.

"We have made significant success through the five cash crops and we are now working on reviving the farming of palm trees particularly in Kigoma region.

The aim is to embark on mass farming of the cash crop," Mr Majaliwa told residents at the rally.

The PM pointed out further that massive farming of the crop will enable the country to produce enough palm oil and eventually curb importation of edible oil from other countries.

Tanzania currently spends over 600bn/- annually to import edible oil but Mr Majaliwa is confident that farming of the crop domestically will enable the country to stop importation of the commodity.

He appealed to the residents in the area to start preparing farms as the government works on modalities to provide them with seedlings.

"You can as well plant the crop in your homes for beautification but after three years they will turn into source of revenues through production of palm seeds," he told the residents.

The PM who is in Kigoma for official tour also visited the new palm tree farm at 821Bulombora military camp of the National Service.

The farm measures 34 acres. "The government will closely monitor farming of the crop from the initial stages to provision of farm inputs," he said.

The PM also urged the residents to form farming groups which will enable them to access credit facilities from financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Premier Majaliwa warned that stern actions await men who are fond of impregnating school going girls and eventually cut short their dreams of studying to higher levels.

He warned that the government will take stern actions against people who will be found to have either impregnated or married school girls.