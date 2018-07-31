South Africa: Security Guards Foil Attempted Cash-in-Transit Heist in KZN

Security personnel managed to foil an attempted cash-in-transit heist in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday following a shootout with robbers, police said.

"A security vehicle with three occupants was transporting money from Dundee to Nquthu when they were attacked by a group of unknown men who fired shots at the cash-in-transit vehicle, forcing the truck to leave the road," Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

Naidoo said a fierce gun battle ensued.

"The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles, a white Hilux Toyota and a white Audi, which was later found abandoned along [the] Helpmekaar gravel road."

Naidoo said there were no reports of injuries.

