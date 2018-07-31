31 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sapo Confident Sassa Beneficiaries Will Be Paid On Time

The South African Post Office (SAPO) is confident that South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries will not experience the same problems they did earlier this month when grants are paid on Wednesday.

It confirmed on Tuesday that all Sassa grants IT system upgrades had been completed just in time for the end of July payments cycle.

"Our IT systems are ready for the upcoming month-end payments and we are confident that social grant beneficiaries will witness a smooth payment experience," SAPO chief operating officer Lindiwe Kwele said.

SAPO had been previously criticised for not having the capacity to pay Sassa grants after recently leaving scores of vulnerable beneficiaries without money for several days this past month.

Beneficiaries are currently being migrated to the new Sassa gold card into which grants are paid.

"You can withdraw cash at any ATM, over the till at shops such as Shoprite and Boxer, the Post Office, or you can simply use your card to buy goods at any shop that accepts bank cards," Kwele explained.

The old white Sassa cards will expire in September 2018, leaving beneficiaries with a period of two months to make the necessary changes.

SAPO said that beneficiaries should bring their ID to any Sassa office, selected Post Office branch or dedicated temporary card swap sites to obtain the new Sassa gold card.

Source: News24

South Africa

