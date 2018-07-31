South Africa: One Dead in a Week of Violence at Glebelands

It has been another week of intense violence at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, with reports of one person shot dead, shots fired at a vehicle and one armed robbery.

During the Moerane Commission on political killings the troubled hostel, located south of Durban, was often characterised as a hub of bloodshed that was overrun by illegal firearms and was a hotbed of hitmen.

While the Moerane Commission report makes its way through the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, it appears the onslaught continues unabated.

One person was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Block 48, community activist Vanessa Burger said.

"The deceased was allegedly shot at least nine times and is believed to have died at the scene. The suspect, purportedly also a resident of Block 48, is apparently still at large. The motive for the murder is not yet known."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police received a report of the murder of a 26-year-old man who was shot dead at a tavern around 02:00.

"It is alleged that the victim and suspect were consuming alcohol at the tavern when they got into an argument. According to patrons at the tavern, it is alleged that both men went outside and continued with the argument. Patrons then heard a gunshot and found the victim dead."

More bullets, more crime

Zwane said the suspect allegedly fled the scene. However, he said police would soon make a breakthrough in the case.

"The suspect is known and is expected to be arrested soon."

Earlier in the week a man's vehicle, thought to be a taxi, was found riddled with bullets. Zwane said the man parked his vehicle on Wednesday at the hostel and went to his room at around 20:30.

"The following day [Thursday] at 05:00, he noticed that the vehicle had bullet holes. No one was injured, and nobody heard any gunshots. It is not known when and where this happened as he only noticed it the next day. A case of malicious damage to property was opened for investigation."

The night before, two security guards at a construction site at the hostel were tied up while valuable equipment was stolen.

"The complainant reported that he was guarding the site when six unknown males came and tied him together with his colleague. They took building equipment and fled the scene. They were eventually untied by the member relieving them in the morning at 05:00."

Zwane said a case of robbery was opened for further investigation.

