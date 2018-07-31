Kenya: Yanga Win Puts Gor Mahia in Good Position, Says Coah Dylan Kerr

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is happy with his team's 3-2 victory over Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga) in Caf Confederation Cup Group D match on Sunday.

At the same time, the Englishman has jumped to the defence of goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch after the custodian was deemed responsible for the two goals the Kenyan team conceded in Sunday's match held at the 60,000-seater National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Said Kerr: "We could have scored seven goals in the first half if it wasn't for missed chances. I am proud of the team collecting the three points because this puts us in a healthy position in the competition."

K'Ogalo's result coupled with a surprise one-all stalemate between hosts USM Alger of Algeria and Rwanda's Rayon Sports at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Bilda in the other match of the group left the 16-time Kenyan champions on top of Group 'D'.

EIGHT POINTS

With all the teams in the group having played four times, Gor have amassed eight points, the same number as the North Africans and both teams are considered favourites to proceed to the quarter-finals from the group.

Gor tackle Yanga with eyes on Cup quarters

Gor sink Yanga to edge closer to Confed Cup quarters

Gor and USM Alger have a similar goal difference of plus five, but the Kenyan champions enjoy a slight advantage, having scored eight goals, one more than the 'Red and Blacks'.

Rwanda's Rayon Sports are third in the group with three points from four outings and still retain a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Young Africans are facing elimination from the tournament with only a point to their name and a hugely embarrassing goal difference.

K'Ogalo were steered towards victory by George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo's opening goal of the game which arrived 38-seconds after kick-off.

"We lost this game from the beginning because we conceded the first goal too early which made us start playing under pressure. This disturbed our entire game plan," Young Africans assistant coach Noel Mwandila explained in his post-match interview.

TWO BLUNDERS

The only source of concern for Gor Mahia was, perhaps, the two blunders by Oluoch in the 64th and 80th minutes which gave the opposition some hope but Kerr, perhaps with full knowledge that he cannot change any member of his playing squad at this stage of the competition,- has sought to make the best of his squad.

"Boni (Boniface Oluoch) has saved us so very many times in the past. Against Leopards last weekend, he made a fantastic save when the scores were still at 1-1 (Gor won the match 2-1), I have full confidence in his abilities."

CONQUER AFRICA

Besides the determination to conquer Africa, qualification to the quarter-finals will also increase Gor's earnings.

The Kenyan side has already pocked Sh27 million for making it to this stage of the competition and are set to get an extra Sh8 million if they make it to the quarter-finals by picking a win or draw in their next group match versus Rayon in Nairobi on August 19.

The semi-finalists will cumulatively take home Sh45 million while the Confederation of African Football will award the winner Sh125 million.