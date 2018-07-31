INITIAL results of Monday's harmonised elections show Zanu PF has bagged six of the seven parliamentary constituencies announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Tuesday evening.

At a press briefing to announce the initial outcome, ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba revealed Zanu PF has won in Hwedza South with candidate Tinoda Machakaire, Masvingo South (Cloudious Maronge), Masvingo West (Ezra Chadzamira), Chiredzi East (Denford Masiya), Marondera West (Siphiwe Mukunyaidze Elizabeth), and Mudzi North (Milton Kachepa).

The MDC Alliance won Gwanda Central through its candidate Patrick Dube.

Zimbabwe's national house of assembly has a total 210 contestable seats.

MDC-T secretary general and top Alliance official Douglas Mwonzora told NewZimbabwe.com soon after the results announcement that they were not panicking over the early result saying the alliance also trounced its main rival in Harare and Bulawayo, among some of its strongholds.

Mwonzora said the choice of constituencies which place Zanu PF in the lead was a ZEC attempt to create in the minds of Zimbabweans, a feeling of despondency and acceptance the Alliance was headed for defeat.

More results updates coming...