Photo: Tendai Biti/Twitter

Opposition leaders Tendai Biti and Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu has challenged Nelson Chamisa and his colleagues to formally report an alleged assassination plot on the presidential contender and his alliance co-principal Tendai Biti if they indeed felt threatened.

He was speaking at a media briefing Tuesday evening where he also issued an indirect threat at Biti who has vowed to announce the results of Monday's elections if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission continued to delay announcement.

Biti on Tuesday told the media that he and Chamisa have been alerted of an alleged assassination plot by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. He declined to give further details.

Asked if police would take action on the allegations, Mpofu said law enforcement agents can only act if Chamisa and Biti reported the matter to the police.

In the absence of a formal police report, Mpofu said, the complaint shall only remain a "story".

Mpofu said police will also investigate cases in which two unnamed presidential candidates have been fingered for violating provisions of the Electoral Act through soliciting for votes beyond the period stipulated by the country's laws.

This follows claims by ZEC this week they have reported the two to the police.

While they have not been named, it is well known the two are Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF.

In his prepared address, Mpofu warned local political party leaders and civic organisations to desist from announcing the result of Monday's general elections.

"The government has noted with concern the actions and conduct of some political leaders and civic organisations who are openly declaring that they will announce results irrespective of the provisions of the law," Mpofu said, while in the company of Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba.

"Anyone who wants to provoke the wrath of the law risks being sent to jail.

"The government is equally perturbed with the high level of incitement to violence being perpetrated by certain individuals and some political party leaders who have declared themselves winners even before announcement of results."

He added, "The ZRP and other security institutions will remain on high alert and continue to monitor the security situation in the country.

"The police therefore remain deployed across the country to maintain law and order."

Mpofu's threats were apparently directed at Chamisa and alliance partners who have declared they have won the election.