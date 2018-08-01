31 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sauti Sol Graciously Accept Rwandan Minister's Apology

Photo: Sauti Sol/Instagram
Sauti Sol.
By Mwende Kasujja

Kenyan band Sauti Sol have said they can't wait to go back to Rwanda to rock their fans even after the embarrassment of being denied an opportunity to perform to a live audience.

The group has also responded graciously to Rwandan Minister of Sports and Culture Julienne Uwacu's apology for the mishap during the country's dance festival.

Earlier on, Sauti Sol had in a statement blamed the event organisers for late flight bookings despite a scheduled early closing of the festival.

The music band was scheduled to perform as the last act but on arrival at 9:30pm they were left stranded backstage one hour later when they were informed that the festival had ended.

According to Sauti Sol, they were already at the backstage and their band was on stage when the emcee announced that the festival had ended.

For this failure, the Rwandan Minister has since apologized to the Rwandan public, Sauti Sol and other artistes with this tweet:

I and the staff of the Ministry of Sports & Culture deeply regret our failure to host the FESPAD launch that both the artists and the Rwandan public deserve.We apologize to @sautisol,every artist as well as to Rwandan fans for this failure. The lessons learned will not be wasted.

-- Julienne Uwacu (@JUwacu) July 30, 2018

To which Sauti Sol responded:

Thank you very much Hon. @JUwacu 🙏. Rwanda has always shown us love and we can't wait to come back and rock with you. Until then, PEACE and LOVE ❤️❤️❤️. https://t.co/I8Dq7uNBw7

-- SAUTI SOL (@sautisol) July 31, 2018

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

