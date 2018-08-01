Rwanda: Former Minister to Contest for Parliamentary Seat

Former internal security minister, Sheikh Musa Fazil Harerimana, is among the candidates on the provisional list of 78 contestants vying for a seat in Parliament.

Harerimana is from the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI), one of the six political parties to have formed a coalition with the governing RPF-Inkotanyi in the upcoming elections.

The parliamentary elections are slated for September 2-3, 2018.

The other parties to have joined the RPF-led coalition are Centrist Democratic Party (PDC), Democratic Union of Rwandese People (UDPR), and Party for Progress and Concord (PPC), Party for Solidarity and Progress (PSP) and Rwandese Socialist Labour Party (PSR).

They all have candidates on the RPF list.

Musa Fazil Harerimana, who is currently the Chairman of PDI, is number ten on the list, Leonard Ndagijimana from PDC is number 21 as Pie Nizeyimana who leads UDPR is at number 28.

The closer you are to the top, the higher the chance of getting into Parliament.

The list also has Elisabeth Mukamana, from PPC, on number 34, Carine Umwari, from PDI, on number 48, Claudette Mukabasebya, from PDC, on number 55, Christine Uwimana, from UDPR, on number 61, Célestin Niyonzima, from PPC, on number 66, Théophile Gatete, from PSP, on number 70 and Innocent Bitsindinkumi, from PSR, on number 74.

Harerimana was a cabinet minister for more than 10 years, serving as Minister of Internal Security from 2006 to 2016.

The ministry was scrapped two years ago.

Speaking to The New Times, Harerimana said it is a great opportunity to be on the list and pledged to serve the country once voted to parliament.

"We have been working with RPF-Inkotanyi, which has a particularly good history. I have hope and confidence that the coalition will win elections as it has over 4 million members," Harerimana said.

"If we win, we will make appropriate laws to advance Rwanda. As representatives of the people, it means our constituency is the whole country, not one section. We will share ideas on how to deliver the best that our country deserves," he added.

On Monday, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) released a provisional list of close to 500 candidates who will contest for the 80 parliamentary seats in the September polls.

The Lower House has 80 seats and all are up for grabs. Twenty-four seats will particularly go to women (elected through the National Women Council structures), two to youth representatives, and one to a representative of people living with disabilities.