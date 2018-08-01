Rwanda: Five Unique Products at the Expo 2018

Over 500 business entities from 23 countries are attending the expo taking place at Gikondo Expo Ground from July 26 to August 15.

On display at this year's Kigali International Trade Fair, commonly known as Expo, is a variety of products from Rwanda as well as foreign goods.

We bring you the five eye-grabbing products that are attracting throngs of expo-goers.

1. Smart solutions for homes

This solution allows you to control your home from your cell phone, wherever you are. From drawing the curtains to switching on and off the lights and even the water taps all at the command of your cell phone.

The solution is brought by Next Page Reality, a Ghanaian company that is starting its operations in Rwanda.

According to Guilene Igikwiye, who works for the tech company, they also have solar panel roofing for homeowners who want to exclusively use solar to power their homes.

Guilene Igikwiye exhibits some devices like remotes used to have a smart home. Photos/Marie Anne Dushimimana.

2. Innovative kitchenware

Tanzanian Smart Kitchen Company is showing off pans that do not need water to cook.

According to Yussuf Seleman, the pans are specially designed to contain the right amount of heat to prepare a meal using steam without any water or oil added.

"More foods have their natural water or oil which this saucepan uses to cook it," he said.

No matter your source of energy, be it gas, charcoal or electricity, your food will get ready. The expo-goers spend time on this stand, just watching how meat, rice, and vegetables are prepared within a very short time using the pans.

3. Cow horns recycled

There is one Rwandan company that has opted to recycle cow horns to make money.

Cow Horns Rwanda turns the horns into decorations for your homes and offices. It also makes all sorts of jewellery, including bracelets and earrings, from the horns.

Josiane Uwizeyimana says their products are a result of innovation by young Rwandans who have curved a living out of waste from the animal industry.

"Rwandans love these home-made products. They are beautiful, durable and affordable," she says.

4. Graviton - No work with no play

An amusement company from Kenya is bringing fun to the trade fair. Raider Amusement has installed a gravity ride that is 20 less that the real world.

According to Marie Englid Niyigena, who works for the company, the ride is not for children only.

"It's not only kids who have to enjoy life, even adults should relax and enjoy, using machines like graviton," she said.

With zero gravity, visitors to the stand were enjoying being in all sorts of positions, balancing with their heads down or standing on walls. "It feels like you are in space," Niyigena added.

Yussuf Seleman explains to a visitor how the saucepan works.

5. Creative chest of drawers

They are not the kind of drawers we are used to from refined shaped woods. These are artistic and made from dry trees with their branches.

Magnifique Uwurukundo, the co-founder of Isubyo House of Art, said these kinds of trees are also used to make tables, home tools and decorations among others

"We are still new on the market, but people like our products when they see them at the first time," she said.

Isubyo House of Arts was founded two years ago by a group of 10 young high-school graduates.

Visitors to this stand are amazed by the creativity of the young Rwandans.