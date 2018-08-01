Rwanda: U.S.$630 Million Earmarked for UN Assistance Programme in Rwanda

The Government and the One UN Rwanda, yesterday, signed an agreement that will see the latter support development and humanitarian activities in the country over the next five years.

Specifically, the $630 million (about Rwf546 billion) kitty will be spent on the United Nations' supported programmes in three areas, including economic transformation, social transformation and transformational governance.

After the signing ceremony, the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana, told journalists that the deal will see the United Nations support the national development agenda under a framework known as the second United Nations Development Assistance Plan for Rwanda (UNDAPII).

UNDAP is a United Nations Strategic Planning document that outlines the areas of UN support towards the country's development agenda.

It will run from 2018 through 2023.

The minister said 40 per cent of the $630.6 million assistance budget (about US$252.6 million) is currently available.

"The remaining 60 per cent ($378 million) will be mobilised through various initiatives, including a consolidated resource mobilisation strategy," he said, adding that 57 per cent of the UNDAP budget will cover development programmes, with 43 per cent going into humanitarian response.

"These results areas are directly aligned to the Government of Rwanda's national development priorities as outlined in Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) 2017-2024," Uzziel said.

Social transformation will take the biggest chunk (US$432 million) followed by economic transformation ($142.8 million) and then transformational governance ($55.6 million).

The three areas are aligned with the country's transformation agenda, in which the Government seeks to create some 1.5 million decent jobs, accelerate urbanisation, promote industrial development, and increase agriculture and livestock quality, among others.

The UN funding will also help promote the country's human resources development plan and consolidate good governance and justice.

The UN Resident Coordinator for Rwanda, Fodé Ndiaye, said the UN was looking to enhance implementation of a results-oriented plan over the next five years.

"We are committed, not only to mobilise resources but also strengthening effective and efficient implementation for the benefit of the people of Rwanda," he said, adding that UN is not a donor but a development partner.

He stated that this will be done and achieved through enhancing access to quantitative and qualitative services delivery in education, health as well as creating decent jobs and empowering women.

According to Ndiaye, the UN has spent about $475 million in development and humanitarian activities in Rwanda for the last five years.