Nigeria: Govt, IOM Rescued 10,500 Human Trafficking Victims From Libya - DG Naptip

The federal government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have rescued no fewer than 10,500 Nigerians who are victims of human trafficking from Libya.

The director general, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli who disclosed this during a press conference as part of activities to mark the 15th anniversary of the agency and the 2018 World Day Against Human Trafficking in Abuja yesterday, said NAPTIP rescued 3,500 victims while IOM rescued 7,000 victims.

Okah-Donli said that NAPTIP has embarked on massive awareness campaign and high frequency enlightenment programmes that have brought issues of human trafficking into the limelight thereby drawing global attention to the phenomenon.

The director general also announced the debut of the agency's "NAPTIP iReport App" designed to scale up the visibility of the agency, enhance seamless and prompt reportage of issues relating to human trafficking as well as increase mutual participation and interaction of the general public in trafficking matters.

"So far, over 13,000 victims have passed through the NAPTIP shelters. They were given psychosocial support, provide skills, education, medical supports, empowerment and reintegrated to their families and society.

"Out of these huge numbers, about 6,000 of them have been empowered in various vocations thereby putting them back on track," she said.

She noted that the current management of NAPTIP has taken issues of combatting human trafficking more seriously than ever.

She assured that in the areas of awareness, the agency shall redouble its efforts in combatting the menace.