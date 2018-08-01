31 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt, IOM Rescued 10,500 Human Trafficking Victims From Libya - DG Naptip

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessing Bature

The federal government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have rescued no fewer than 10,500 Nigerians who are victims of human trafficking from Libya.

The director general, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli who disclosed this during a press conference as part of activities to mark the 15th anniversary of the agency and the 2018 World Day Against Human Trafficking in Abuja yesterday, said NAPTIP rescued 3,500 victims while IOM rescued 7,000 victims.

Okah-Donli said that NAPTIP has embarked on massive awareness campaign and high frequency enlightenment programmes that have brought issues of human trafficking into the limelight thereby drawing global attention to the phenomenon.

The director general also announced the debut of the agency's "NAPTIP iReport App" designed to scale up the visibility of the agency, enhance seamless and prompt reportage of issues relating to human trafficking as well as increase mutual participation and interaction of the general public in trafficking matters.

"So far, over 13,000 victims have passed through the NAPTIP shelters. They were given psychosocial support, provide skills, education, medical supports, empowerment and reintegrated to their families and society.

"Out of these huge numbers, about 6,000 of them have been empowered in various vocations thereby putting them back on track," she said.

She noted that the current management of NAPTIP has taken issues of combatting human trafficking more seriously than ever.

She assured that in the areas of awareness, the agency shall redouble its efforts in combatting the menace.

Nigeria

Panama Papers: Mossack Fonseca Dumps Laolu Saraki, Kofi Annan's Son

Mossack Fonseca, the embattled Panama-based law firm at the centre of the global offshore leak known as Panama Papers,… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.