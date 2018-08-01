Kenya: National Govt to Run Renamed Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital - PS

Nyeri — Ministry of Health Principal Secretary Peter Tum has said that the renamed Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital in Othaya, Nyeri County will be run by the National Government despite health being a devolved function.

The hospital was previously known as Othaya Level Six Hospital and will be operational in the next two weeks.

Speaking during a tour at the facility on Tuesday, Tum said that this is a classic example of how the County and National Governments are collaborating to achieve Universal Health Care.

"We are coming here as government to show a classic example of how the County Government and the National Government are collaborating on matters of health care," Tum said.

He noted that 50 nurses and 12 specialists have been posted to the hospital but 300 more nurses will be deployed soon to make it fully operational and offer better services to the people.

He said that the hospital will serve Nyeri and neighbouring counties dealing with non-communicable diseases.

On his part, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said that the County Government has allowed the National Government to run Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral hospital since they do not have adequate funds to make it successful.

"We must admit that the funds we have are not adequate enough to run our hospitals as they should be run and this is one of the boldest steps we are taking to allow the national government to run the facility in the very best they can because they have the financial muscle," he said.

Kahiga said the County Government is facing financial hurdles in running some health facilities but the National Government will be able to run the Level 6 hospital due to its financial capabilities.

Kahiga said the county will run Othaya Level 4 Hospital that is next to the teaching and referral hospital.

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi said the hospital is substantially equipped and more specialists and nurses will be posted to the facility by the national government to boost service delivery.

"The hospital is substantially equipped, the theatres are operational, the ICU equipment are there and doctors are going to be posted by the ministry and therefore it's ready to operate," Gichuki said.