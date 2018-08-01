Tanzania: Mwarabu Fighter Unveils His New Security Firm After Being Sacked By Diamond

Diamond Platnumz's former trusted bodyguard, Mwarabu Fighter, whom he fired about four months ago, has launched his security firm.

Mwarabu has been out of work since mid-March with his last assignment being providing security to the Bongo musician during 'A boy From Tandale' album launch in Nairobi.

It appears h has now decided to put his skills into more use by going into self-employment.

The heavily built bouncer took to Instagram to announce that he has launched his own security company, 'Mwarabu Security Services'.

The company will be provide services ranging from personal security, home security and event security.

"Dear God please bless the work of my hands... Mtanzania mwenzangu hii ni kazi yangu na watu wangu... Tupigie simu kwa mahitaji yako yote ya usalama binfasi, harusi, tamasha, nyumbani na popote ambapo unahitaji usalama wa karibu. Tupo kwa ajili yako... " part of Mwarabu's long post read.

Mwarabu, who had been Diamond's bodyguard for the last five years accompanying him to most of his concerts, private parties and events, was reportedly sacked after he complained of being mistreated by his boss.

The reports claimed that Diamond decided to cut loose Mwarabu after he learnt that he had been complaining to one of WCB associates (Rayvannys' manager) over the manner in which he was being treated by the artiste.

Other quarters also claim that Mwarabu had asked for a pay rise, a demand the musician was not willing to meet, and instead opted to fire him.

But even after being sacked, on his Instagram page, Mwarabu's bio still describes him as 'Official Diamond Bodyguard.'