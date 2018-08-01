1 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: ITTF's Ranking Earns Quadri World Cup Spot in France

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

Africa's top seed, Aruna Quadri, was yesterday given a wide card by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to be part of this year's ITTF Men World Cup slated to hold in Paris, France between October 19 and 21.

Quadri, ranked 20th in the world, lost the sole ticket to the World Cup to 21st seed, Egypt's Omar Assar, earlier in the year at the Top 16 Africa Cup in Kenya.

According to an invitation signed by the Head of World Cup and ITTF Challenge, Zena Sim, the nation's top seed at the Nigeria Open's eligibility for the tournament was based on July ITTF ranking, which allows 19 other top players for the championship.

"On behalf of the ITTF, we would like to invite Quadri Aruna to participate in the Liebherr 2018 Men's World Cup in Paris from October 19 to 21.

"Quadri qualified based on his status as 2018 Africa Cup second place (after taking the July World Ranking, WR in consideration)," Sim said.

Speaking on the new development, Quadri said his qualification was due to hard work.

"Despite losing the ITTF Africa Top 16 Cup in Kenya to Assar, I did not rest on my oars because I knew I stood a chance of gaining qualification through the ITTF ranking system.

"I will attribute this development to my qualification to the round of 32 in Qatar and Germany and also some significant victories at other championships.

"I feel very happy and I am excited that I finally made it to the World Cup in France," Quadri stated.

Also listed for the Men's World Cup are Egypt's Omar Assar as well as China's duo of Ma Long and Fan Zhendong; Brazil's Hugo Calderano and Gustavo Tsuboi; Germany's Timo Boll and Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

Others include South Korea's LEE Sangsu and JEONG Sangeun; France's Simon Gauzy and LEBESSON Emmanuel; Japan's Niwa Koki and HARIMOTO Tomokazu; Sweden's KARLSSON Mattias, Belarus' Vladimir Samsonov; Hong Kong's WONG Chun Ting; Denmark's Jonathan Groth; United States' Khanak Jha and Australia's HU Heming.

Nigeria

What Next for Buhari's Administration After Saraki's Exit

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday announced that he is leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.