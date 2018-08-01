Rwanda: Twenty-Five Take Part in FIFA MA Referees Course

The local football governing body, Ferwafa, is conducting a five-day FIFA Member Association (MA) referees course which got underway Tuesday and will climax on August 4 in Kigali.

Sponsored by FIFA, the course brought together nineteen referees and assistant referees 12 men and 7 women recognised by FIFA as well as six non-FIFA licensed (local) referees.

According to Ferwafa, the training is part of a series of development programmes for member associations provided for by FIFA.

The course will also cover a wide range of areas including, fitness, application, new teaching modules, and amendments to the rules of the game such as fouls, misconduct, positioning and movements.

The course is handled by two FIFA referees instructors namely; Rwanda's Celestin Ntagungira and Cherifi Nasreddine from Algeria.

The duo is assisted by two technical instructors Abdulkhaliq Sekamana and Michel Gasingwa, a physical instructor, Serge Mwambali, and IT Video expert Prince Kamanzi, who will be covering all practice sessions of the participants.

The course started on Tuesday with a fitness test at Amahoro stadium in the morning and would be followed by a recovery practice session in the afternoon at FERWAFA artificial turf.

Full list of the participants

Male referees: Louis Hakizimana, Abdukalim Twagirumukiza, Jean Claude Ishimwe, Nsoro Ruzindana and Samuel Uwikunda

Female referees: Salma Mukansanga, Angelique Tuyishime and Aline Umutoni.

Male assistant referees: Theogene Ndagijimana, Ambroise Hakizimana, Raymond Bwiriza Nonati, Honore Simba, Zephanie Niyonkuru, Justin Karangwa and Dieudonne Mutuyimana

Female assistant referees: Speciose Nyinawabari, Sandrine Usenga Murangwa, Regine Mukayiranga and Alice Umutesi

Non-FIFA male referees: Jean Paul Ngabonziza, Eric Dushimimana and Ibrahim Ugirashebuja

Non-FIFA female referee: Betty Mukunzi

Non-FIFA assistant referees: Said Ndayisaba and Boniface Mutabazi.