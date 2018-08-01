Rwanda/Tanzania: Wai Yeka Relishes Move to Tanzania's Alliance SC

Former Musanze FC striker Wai Yeka has vowed to help make Alliance FC a successful club following his lucrative move to the Tanzania Premier League's newly promoted side last week.

The 24-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with Alliance FC, a side that is coached by Rwandan Jean Baptiste Kayiranga.

It is reported that the DR Congo-born talisman was signed for a Rwf27m (about USD30,000) and will be earning Rwf1.7m as a monthly salary during his two-year stint with the club.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview from Tanzania yesterday, Yeka said he was settling and blending in well with his new teammates and looks forward to contributing, as much as he can, to the success of the club as they prepare for their Vodacom Tanzania Premier League debut.

"It is a great opportunity and at the same time a big challenge to sign for Alliance FC, I am ready and committed to prove my worth and contribute to the club's success. "They are a good team, with great players and high ambitions, we will all work together to achieve them."

The former Azam Rwanda Premier League top-scorer previously played for Mukura VS.

Alliance Sports Club will be marking their maiden season in the Tanzania's topflight football league in the 2018/2019 campaign - starting in September.