Rwanda: Rayon Sports Turn Focus to Sunrise Tie

After playing out a 1-all with USM Alger in Algeria over the weekend, Rayon Sports have turned focus to their Peace Cup semifinal tie against Sunrise.

The Nyagatare-based side will host the first-leg on August 6 before hopefuls Rayon host the return-leg three days later in Kigali.

The Blues, who were without some of their key players, held USM Alger 1-1 on Sunday to collect a vital point away, less than two weeks after losing 2-1 to the same side in Kigali.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday from Algeria, Rayon Sports coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves de Calmo tipped his players to do the 'needful' against Sunrise for a berth in the Peace Cup final come August 12. He also cautioned them that winning the tournament is their only chance to play continental football next season and should not squander the opportunity.

"Our aim is to return to continental scene, and to do that we will have to win the Peace Cup title. I don't need to remind them (players) this, it's something we all know and that we are working hard to achieve, we will take both games against Sunrise very seriously," the Brazilian said.

The game was initially supposed to be played this Friday but was shifted due to Rayon Sports engagement in Caf Confederation Cup against USM Alger.

Rayon Sports will return home from Algeria on Friday.

However, on Friday, APR will be playing away to Mukura VS in Huye District in another first-leg clash of semifinals before hosting Francis Haringingo's black and yellow outfits on August 8.

The final and third place playoff will be staged on August 12.

The 2018 Peace Cup winners will - along with champions APR - represent Rwanda in CAF competitions in 2019.

Should the military side win a Peace Cup and league double, AS Kigali will play in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup as Azam Rwanda Premier League's first runners-up.

Semi-final

Friday

Mukura Vs APR FC

Monday

Sunrise FC Vs Rayon Sports