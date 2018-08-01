31 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RRA Keen on KAVC Title Defence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

six-time Rwandan champions, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) women volleyball team, are optimistic to put up a strong fight to retain the KAVC Memorial title at its upcoming 22nd edition come August 3-5 in Kampala, Uganda.

Last year, the tax collectors side overcame Uganda's Vision VC in four sets (3-1) to lift the title.

In the men's category, APR - another Rwandan side - edged compatriots Kirehe in a five-set (3-2) thriller to win the 21st edition's title of the annual regional tournament.

According to RRA assistant coach, Jean de Dieu Masumbuko, his ladies are fit and fired up for their title defence.

"We have had good preparations for the last two weeks at Amahoro stadium, we are confident and well aware of ourselves, and that's the most important in a competition. We know how to adjust in any situation," he told Times Sport on Tuesday.

"KAVC is one of the biggest tournaments in the region, and we take it very seriously. We need to be calm and ready for the challenge," Masumbuko added.

The veteran volleyballer also revealed that his side will depart for Uganda on Thursday morning by road and have a light training session later in the day before the three-day tournament gets underway the next day at Lugogo Indoor Arena.

At this year's tournament, Rwanda will be represented by seven teams - four in men and three women's teams.

Teams

Men: APR, Rwanda Energy Group (REG), University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) and Gisagara

Women: Rwanda Revenue Authority, APR and IPRC- Kigali

Rwanda

Seven Former Heads of State Convene in Kigali

Seven former African heads of state and other eminent persons are set to meet at a two-day meeting in Kigali which will,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.