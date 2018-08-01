Monrovia — Two transport unions in Monrovia say they are confused about the recent transportation fares released by the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The Federation of Road Transport Union in Liberia (FRTUL)- Montserrado region, and the Motorcyclist and tricycle federation claim that the pronouncement is unfair to them, adding that they were not consulted before the fares were released.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, the Vice President for Administration Yayah Kromah said he was informed last week Tuesday about a meeting at MOT.

He said the meeting, which was held on Thursday of last week, included the Technical team when the mew fare listing was then presented to the unions' leadership.

Kromah said he then predicted "confusion" after the fare was announced and same with other union representatives that were also expressing concerns.

Comparing the past and present administrations, Kromah said MOT and FRTUL did the fare list together.

He added that the MOT has often sought the views of the unions when restructuring fares by looking at the existing list to readjust, but he argued that it was unfortunate that the fares were released prior to the unions submitting the readjustment.

"This week, we were to submit the fares on Wednesday but while working on it, the Ministry send it on air unknown to us," he said.

Kromah said the unions are in the streets appealing to their respective members to resume duty but they (drivers) have refused.

"They should have waited for us, we are confused because they shouldn't have asked us to make adjustment and abandoned the request and do different thing, that is so unfair to us," he said.

The FRTUL official said the exchange rate at the time of the past regime was 80/82 to $1US but now is 150/152-1$USD, something he said is impact the price of gasoline.

"The gasoline and exchange rate of yesterday double today and that is the issue that must firstly be addressed before a reduction in the transportation fares."

He said the union have received series of complaints and members are asking them to reduce the gasoline price and exchange rate.

On the adjustment, Kromah said the 20 Liberian Dollars (LD) was added to the 80LD was proposed by MOT from Broad Street to Redlight in taxi while 80LD in bus.

He said from Broad Street to St. Francis Junction should be 85 instead of 70 proposed by MOT.

At the same time, the Secretary General of the Motorcyclist and Tricycle Federation Jenkins Zayzay said there were meetings held with MOT and other relevant authorities but none of those meetings were related to transportation fares.

He said there have been series of complaints since Saturday of last week coming from union members.

Zayzay said the reduction in the transportation fares does not commensurate with petroleum sales.

He said the action by MOT as government's regulator for the transportation sector is unfair to motorists. He also call for a readjustment to be done.

Police spokesperson Moses Carter revealed to FPA on Monday that the Police inspector General, Patrick Sudue, held talks with authorities of the union.

Carter said that the union has accepted to return to the traffic and as efforts are made to to reduce the price of gasoline.