South Africa: Millions Up for Grabs in 2018 MTN8

Johannesburg — MORE than R22 million will be one in this year's edition of the MTN8, one of South Africa's most exciting football tournaments.

The tournament has been launched in Johannesburg with a call to football supporters to bring passion to the stadiums.

Winners of the eight-team tournament will bank R8 million. The other teams will reap R800 000 each.

There will be a total of R8 million in prizes throughout the MTN8 Tournament, with the Last Fan Standing to win R1 million.

The competition will kick off on August 11.

"Passion is something that has been at the centre of our football even during the darkest days of our journey," said Premier Soccer League Chief Executive, Mato Madlala.

She said the call by their partners, MTN, would resonate with its enthusiastic supporters of the beautiful game.

"We are excited to be part of this passion-filled journey that I'm sure will once again create memories for our emotional owners - the fans - in 2018/19 MTN8 competition," Madlala said.

Mapula Bodibe, Executive Consumer at MTN SA, said the competition had become a significant tournament in the local football scene.

"The MTN8 has always been about rewarding teams and football fans alike and this year is no different," she said.

Ex-professional footballers Lucky Lekgwathi, Jabu Mahlangu, Godfrey Sapula, Stanton Fredericks and Fabian McCarthy have been named the MTN8 Legends for 2018 Supersport United are the defending champions.

2018 MTN8 Quarterfinals fixtures: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Golden Arrows Kaizer Chiefs vs. Free State Stars Orlando Pirates vs. SuperSport United Maritzburg United vs. Cape Town City