Uganda: Ayebare - the Budding Shower Gel Producer

Ms Brenda Ayebare's kitchen is demarcated by an invisible line. Small stickers on every cupboard door indicate all her food is stored on the left side of the kitchen and ingredients for producing shower gel, bathing soap and shea butter products to the right.

She can make you many things from shampoo to facial cleanser, nail varnish, liquid detergent, bathing soap, hand sanitizer, juice and wine.

How she started

This is because the 26-year old's love for chemistry led her into the world of manufacturing.

"I was taught Industrial production of most of the things. I did not think about what I was really going to do with what I was studying," she says.

Earlier in her life, Ms Ayebare knew she would become a lawyer, then a dancer and then thought, she could become a pharmacist when she was a little older. But her love for matter and its properties grew. She also aced Chemistry effortlessly. However, studying Chemistry did not seem enough.

After completing a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Botany at Makerere University in 2014, she partnered with a friend, Mr Paul Isingoma and started manufacturing liquid detergent while she searched for a job. Making 40 litres of liquid detergent a month was easy.

Ms Ayebare says that being a new business, finding market was a major problem.

"It was difficult. We had to first send in samples for free so we did not make profits. We were not that outspoken so finding market was so difficult," she says.

After taking samples to different people, demand grew from friends and family who referred other people to her.

The duo had started business using Shs200,000 and soon run into capital constraints. Although it was a good feeling to have her own product, it was frustrating not to find packaging of her choice and some raw materials.

Competition made business even harder. Soon she found a job as a quality controller at a small herbal medicine factory.

There, she began to practically learn how to make better products.

"Theoretically, I knew soap production. But the first time I tried it practically, it did not work out. The job helped me put more muscle on a malnourished body," she says.

She resigned in 2015 to grow her own business. Little did she know that her first income earner would fail.

Side business and office

Since she hardly had any capital, she went back to being employed while running her business on the side. Juggling business and an office job is draining.

But on realising that her job would never give her enough, she resorted to using her weekends to do something about it.

"I realised that there are many detergent producers in the country. So I had to come up with another product. I am all for cleaning. I believe before that smooth skin, that dandruff free hair, you must first clean. So I decided to make shower gel," she says.

With Shs2m, the chemist formulated her own shower gel and branded it 'Indulge', only to find out later that the name was already in the company registry.

"I had wanted to register it as "Indulge" but then I found that name was taken up already. So I opted for "Nyonyoozi Enterprises."

"For anyone, the better thing would be to register a business and then start production because then you avoid explaining to customers why your brand has changed," she advises.

Pricing

Pricing the gel was never easy but considering prices of international brands, she was able to find a price that covers her costs while giving her a profit.

Her first sale was to a cousin. Almost five months down the road, she is now making 40 kilogrammes of shower gel every month and selling to family, friends and other customers through referrals.

With hardly any money for marketing, Ms Ayebare is using social media to reach new customers. Struggles to hit the market are tasking her to change attitude among her potential customers.

"Most people prefer to use tablet soap. Shower gel has not been embraced that much. Most producers are international, their packaging is better, something I have not been able to get since I cannot afford to source from outside the country," she shares her troubles.

Meeting customer needs

Ms Ayebare has turned to teaching customers about the convenience and health benefits of using shower gel.

She is also listening to her clients' feedback and returning to her test table to create a satisfying product.

"Originally, I had one flavour but when I sold to some clients, I got feedback that it was too strong. They would love something fruity and some said they loved what I had done. So I maintained what I had, made something fruity and then something mild hence melon, fruity green and coconut flavours," she says.

Keeping records

Having grown up in a business family, she is using lessons learnt from her mother to keep books of accounts.

"To ensure that we save as much as we can, I write everything I do and whichever coin I spend. I keep all my receipts and what I don't know I read. There isn't anything you can't teach yourself if you can read," she says.

Targets

Ms Ayebare has now set targets for herself. Although the business is yet to breakeven, she is confident that putting more quality products from the profits of the shower gel can keep her in business.

"My goal is to make more products including hand sanitizer, shampoo, bathing soap and hand wash. In five years, I hope to have a store with a range of products, have a factory that employs more than 20 people," she says.