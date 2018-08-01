Kenya: Othaya Hospital Named After Former President Mwai Kibaki

The Sh1 billion Othaya hospital has been renamed the Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital in honour of the former President.

Health PS Peter Tum on Tuesday said the Level VI hospital will be run by the national government and will serve patients from counties in central Kenya.

Mr Tum, who was speaking during a tour of the hospital, said the national government is collaborating with the county government towards achieving universal healthcare.

"This is a standard example that we are committed to achieving one of the Big Four agendas in collaboration with the county government," he said.

NURSES

He further noted that they have hired at least 50 nurses and 12 specialists at the hospital adding that another 300 nurses will be added when it is fully operational.

"We are going to provide the hospital with adequate human resources to ensure efficient running of the facility," he said.

He said the hospital will open its doors to patients in the next two weeks and will concentrate in treating non-communicable disease which have become rampant in the region.

He was flanked by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi and other county officials.

EQUIPMENT READY

"There is a team that has been left behind that will coordinate the operations of the facility that will open its doors in two weeks," he said.

Equipment, medicine and pharmaceuticals were delivered in March while facilities at the renal and maternity wings have been installed.

"The hospital is substantially equipped in the theatre, ICU and renal unit and the maternity," noted Mr Mugambi.

Governor Kahiga noted that funds allocated to counties are not enough to run the hospitals in the county.

"We have allowed the national government to run Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital since the funds allocated to us are not enough to run this hospital," he said.

However, the county will continue running the Othaya Level IV hospital.