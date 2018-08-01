Kenya: Kalonzo Musyoka Meets Moses Wetang'ula Over Nasa Fallout

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has followed through his pledge to bring together warring National Super Alliance (Nasa) member parties Ford-Kenya and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

On Tuesday, he held a meeting with Mr Moses Wetang'ula of Ford-Kenya at Wiper party offices in Nairobi.

Mr Musyoka had last week offered to mediate between Mr Wetang'ula and Mr Raila Odinga of ODM after an escalating war of words on the state of the opposition alliance.

A statement from the party said Mr Musyoka on Tuesday promised to "continue to be the glue holding together the coalition and that he will spare no effort to keep his brothers in good talking terms for the prosperity and peace of the nation."

"It is very exciting to watch Kenya's politics every day. Within Jubilee, we can do mediation and within Nasa, I may need someone from Jubilee to come and help us. After all, we are one people and one nation," Mr Musyoka said at Strathmore during a mediation forum.

In the statement, Wiper said Mr Wetang'ula, who is also the Bungoma senator, congratulated the Musyoka-led party on the opening of its new three-storey offices in Karen.

"Ford-Kenya and Wiper are parties that share similar ideas for the future of this great country; we remain committed and connected," the statement quoted Mr Wetang'ula as having written in the visitors' book.

Mr Wetang'ula has declared Nasa a moribund organisation, and vowed never to work with Mr Odinga in future again, comments that angered ODM MPs.

The Orange party MPs asked Ford-Kenya MPs to relinquish parliamentary committee and leadership positions they hold by virtue of being members of Nasa.