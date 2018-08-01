Kenya: Three New Judges to Hear Karua Poll Appeal Against Waiguru

The hearing of an appeal by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua challenging the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will now be heard in Nairobi by new judges.

Two judges of the Court of Appeal, Fatuma Sichale and Sankale ole Kantai, had earlier withdrawn from the petition hearing, citing their close relationship with Ms Karua.

The judges said their presence in the hearing would create a perception of bias.

Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu and Gatembu Kairu will now hear the case.

NEW EVIDENCE

Appearing before the Judges on Tuesday, Ms Karua and her lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, asked to be allowed to produce additional evidence in the appeal.

The application has been opposed by the electoral commission and Ms Waiguru.

According to Ms Waiguru, the application seeks to introduce new evidence and the result would alter the appeal.

The judges directed that the application to present new evidence be heard separately from the main appeal.

CHALLENGED LOSS

Ms Karua lost the election to Ms Waiguru during the August 8, 2017 elections but challenged the outcome.

This is the second time she is filing an appeal.

Her case was first dismissed early this year but the Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered the petition to be heard afresh.

Justice Lucy Gitari heard the petition and dismissed it, necessitating the second appeal.

While lodging her appeal, Ms Karua said Justice Gitari was biased in hearing the petition and the decision to dismiss the case was a miscarriage of justice.

31 GROUNDS

She filed six bundles of documents with 31 grounds which she said she would use to convince the appellate judges that Ms Waiguru was not validly elected.

Ms Karua complained that Justice Gitari summarily excluded electronic evidence presented by her witnesses in the petition.

She said some of the evidence was given to her by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

"The judge failed to find that that the electoral commission wilful refusal and failure to give me access to the Kiems kits, as ordered by the court, gravely prejudiced my case. Justice Gitari failed to appreciate the true purpose of scrutiny in the fair determination of an election petition," argued Ms Karua.

The new appeal application will be heard on August 13.