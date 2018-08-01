Kenya: Sacked Isiolo Water Minister Seeks Redress in Labour Court

A county executive committee member sacked by Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti has moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court and obtained a conservatory order barring the county assembly from vetting a new nominee for the position.

On July 22, a day after he signed the annual performance contract, Dr Kuti relieved Mr Yussuf Daud Adan of his duties as the CEC for Water, Energy, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change.

Instead, the former CEC's brother, Mr Abdi Hajj Daud, was appointed by the governor to replace him.

In the matter before Justice Stephen Radido of the Labour court, the Governor of Isiolo County, the County Government of Isiolo, County Assembly of Isiolo, Speaker of the County Assembly of Isiolo and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents.

STOP VETTING

Among other things, Mr Adan is seeking conservatory orders against the vetting of the new nominee pending the hearing and determination of the case.

He also wants the governor to show reasons why his contract was terminated and a new nominee's name forwarded to the county assembly for vetting in disregard of the constitutional principles of public appointments.

The former CEC also seeks to be reinstated and wants the court to declare that there is no vacancy in his former position.

The court certified the matter urgent and that it be heard ex parte.

The court also directed that the new nominee should not to be vetted until the case is heard and determined.

The nominee was scheduled to be vetted on August 2.