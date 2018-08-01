31 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Allows Detectives to Grill Francis Mburu Over Ruaraka Land

By Maureen Kakah

A businessman at the centre of Ruraka land saga has suffered a setback after the High Court declined to temporarily block the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from interrogating him.

Justice Chacha Mwita only directed that the matter be heard on October 30 and that he serves EACC with the case documents.

He had last week moved to court to seek protection over the ongoing probe on the disputed land.

The judge's directive also affects Afrison Import Export Limited, a company alleged to have received compensation for the said land since it is listed as a second petitioner in the case. Mr Mburu is a director of the firm.

Through the firm of H & K advocates, he had accused EACC of maliciously using the law to subject him to the criminal justice system as well as embarrassment.

Mr Mburu, who was arrested on July 25 and held at the Nairobi Area Police Station, has accused EACC of fabricating allegations against him.

When the matter came before Justice Mwita, it had been transferred from the anti-corruption division to the constitutional and human rights one, where the judge sits.

