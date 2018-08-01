Kenya: Gatundu North MP Was Validly Elected, Appeals Court Rules

The Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court decision that had nullified the election of Gatundu North MP Ann Wanjiku Kibe.

In the decision delivered Tuesday, three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the anomalies found in the August 8, 2017 election results were administrative errors, which were not substantial to nullify the election.

The judges further faulted the High Court judge who heard the case for conducting an audit of the election materials yet no party had asked for it.

It was on this basis that Justice Joel Ngugi had nullified Ms Kibe's election.

But the appeal judges said that the petitioner, former MP Clement Waibara, had not requested for the audit to be done.

In the court's view, the move was a fishing expedition because Mr Waibara had not specified in which polling stations the results were disputed.

On the audit, the appeals court said the High Court judge misapplied the law.