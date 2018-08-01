1 August 2018

South Africa: Cici Found Not Guilty of Assault Against Arthur

Singer CiCi on Monday announced that she has been found not guilty of assault charges laid against her by ex-boyfriend Arthur Mafokate.

A statement from the musos lawyers reads in part: "Today our client was found not guilty and this has simply exonerated her from the pool of lies which were levelled against her by the complainant Arthur Mafokate."

Sharing the statement on her social media accounts, CiCi wrote: "The Law has given me a not guilty verdict... after months of being defamed and lies being perpetuated I stood my ground and stuck to my truth. This is however just the tip of the iceberg I hope my willingness to stand up for myself encourages others to do the same. (sic)"

CiCi and Arthur's legal battles started in 2017 when the Iqiniso singer spoke out about an alleged violent altercation between the two of them which resulted in her suffering injuries that included a broken pelvis.

