Photo: The Herald

Presidential Advisor Chris Mutsvangwa (file photo).

Presidential advisor Chris Mutsvangwa has been trounced by Temba Mliswa in the Norton while ZIFA President Philip Chiyangwa has bounced back to parliament as Zanu PF looks headed for a crushing defeat of its main rival MDC Alliance and other parties.

According to the latest parliamentary election result updates by ZEC at 3 am this Wednesday, Zanu PF had stretched its lead to 109 seats with MDC Alliance collecting 41 while Masango Matambanadzo (NPF) and Mliswa (independent) also won.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and Local Government Minister July Moyo were also among Zanu PF bigwigs who lost in their constituencies.

MDC Alliance co-principal Jacob Ngarivhume saw his bid to earn passage to parliament through the coalition falter after he lost to Zanu PF's Jonson Madhuku in Bikita East.

In Norton, Mliswa garnered a massive 16 857 votes against Chris Mutsvangwa's 4 255.

In other election results, former ZBC CEO Alum Mpofu won the national assembly seat in Mberengwa South while war veterans secretary general Victor Matemadanda won in Gokwe Central.

Albert Nguluvhe won Beitbridge East with Joseph Chinotimba returning to parliament after retaining his Buhera South constituency.

Other interesting highlights were triumphs by Sacco Joshua who won Chimanimani East on a Zanu PF ticket while cabinet minister Jefferson Chitando took Gutu Central.

Chiyangwa went away with Zvimba South with Marian Chombo taking Zvimba North.

Chinamasa lost in Makoni South while businessman and musician Elias Musakwa finally won in Bikita West.

Former Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni won in Mangwe.

Independent candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara James Maridadi and his colleague Jessie Majome lost their bid to return to parliament while MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese returns to the house after winning Mutare Central.

Settlement Chikwinya of PDP returns to parliament as MDC Alliance MP for Mbizo.

With Monday's polls and results announced so far, Zanu PF looks headed for a comfortable majority in parliament.

Results of the presidential candidates are et to be announced sometimes this week.

Other winners;

Chiredzi South-Killion Gwanetsa-Zanu-PF

Chiredzi West-Augustine Musikavanhu-Zanu-PF

Chipinge West-Nyamudeza Sibongile-MDC Alliance

Chipinge East-Mlambo Mathias-MDC Alliance

Gutu South-Togarepi Pupurai-Zanu-PF

Kadoma Central-Muchineripi Chinyanganya-MDC Alliance

Mutare Central-Gonese Innocent-MDC Alliance

Chinhoyi-Mataruse Peter-MDC Alliance

Mutare North-Madiro Michael-Zanu-PF

Muzarabani South-Saizi Tapera-Zanu-PF

Murewa North-Garwe Daniel-Zanu-PF

Buhera West-Dzuma Soul-Zanu-PF

Chipinge Central-Machingura Raymore-Zanu-PF

Mhondoro-Mubaira-Kapuya Freddy-Zanu-PF

Umguza-Moyo Richard-Zanu-PF

Mberengwa South-Mpofu Alum-Zanu-PF

Uzumba-Mudarikwa Simbaneuta-Zanu-PF

Kwekwe Central-Matambanadzo Masango-NPF

Mberengwa West-Gumbo Joram-Zanu-PF

Shurugwi North-Nyathi Ronald-Zanu-PF

Mberengwa North-Zhou Tafanana-Zanu-PF

Zvishavane-Ngezi-Mawite Dumezweni-Zanu-PF

Zvishavane-Runde-Mpame Cuthbert-Zanu-PF

Marondera Central-Matewu Caston-MDC Alliance

Mutoko East-Musiyiwa Richard-Zanu-PF

Chikomba East-Kanhutu Nzenza-Zanu-PF

Mutoko North-Chinomona Mabel-Zanu-PF

Marondera East-Chidakwa Patrick-Zanu-PF

Mutoko South-Shumbamhini Hebert-Zanu-PF

Mudzi West-Mudyiwa Magna-Zanu-PF

Chikomba West-Mangwiro Johnsen-Zanu-PF

Murewa West-Sewera Jonah-Zanu-PF

Hwange East-Sansole Tose-MDC Alliance

Hwange West-Dube Godfrey-MDC Alliance

Insiza South-Sithole Spare-Zanu-PF

Lupane West-Khumalo Martin-Zanu-PF

Gwanda South-Ncube Abedinico-Zanu-PF

Nkayi South-Mathe Stars-Zanu-PF

Makokoba-Sithole James-MDC Alliance

Emakhandeni-Entumbane-Tshuma Dingilizwe-MDC Alliance

Chiredzi North-Baila Royi-Zanu-PF

Marondera West-Inviolata Makunyaidze-Zanu-PF

Mudzi North-Newton Kachepa-Zanu-PF

Masvingo South-Claudios Maronge-Zanu-PF

Gwanda Central-Dube Patrick-MDC Alliance

Masvingo West-Chadzira Ezra-Zanu-PF

Hwedza South-Machakarika Tinoda-Zanu-PF

Chiredzi East-Masiya Denford-Zanu-PF

Pumula-Mahlangu Sichelesile-MDC Alliance

Mt Darwin North-Muponora Noveti-Zanu-PF

Mberengwa East-Raidza Marko-Zanu-PF

Bindura North-Musanhi Kenneth-Zanu-PF

Bindura South-Matangira Toendepi-Zanu-PF

Gokwe Central-Matemadanda Victor-Zanu-PF

Mt Darwin East-Marikisi Norman-Zanu-PF

Mt Darwin South-Kabozo Stephen-Zanu-PF

Beitbridge East-Nguluvhe Albert-Zanu-PF

Mbizo-Chikwinya Settlement-MDC Alliance

Chikomba Central-Mhona Felix-Zanu-PF

Sanyati-Kambamura Polite-Zanu-PF

Buhera South-Chinotimba Joseph-Zanu-PF

Chimanimani East-Sacco Joshua-Zanu-PF

Mudzi South-Samukange Jonathan-Zanu-PF

Shurugwi South-Mkaratigwa Edmond-Zanu-PF

Zvimba West-Ziyambi Ziyambi-Zanu-PF

Chimanimani West-Matsikenyere Nokuthula-Zanu-PF

Mt Darwin West-Seremwe Bannwell-Zanu-PF

Guruve North-Dzepasi Girovah-Zanu-PF

Musikavanhu-Murire Joshua-Zanu-PF

Mazowe West-Kazembe Kazembe-Zanu-PF

Mazowe South-Chasi Fortune-Zanu-PF

Chipinge South-Porusingazi Enock-Zanu-PF

Hurungwe Central-Ndiweni Dought-Zanu-PF

Zvimba South-Chiyangwa Phillip-Zanu-PF

Mhangura-Masango Chinhamo-Zanu-PF

Muzarabani North-Zhemu Soda-Zanu-PF

Rushinga-Nyabani Tendai-Zanu-PF

Goromonzi North-Bvute Ozias-Zanu-PF

Wedza North-Musabayana David-Zanu-PF

Magunje-Kashiri Cecil-Zanu-PF

Nkayi North-Nyoni Sithembiso-Zanu-PF

Chegutu West-Nduna Dexter-Zanu-PF

Zvimba North-Chombo Marian-Zanu-PF

Zvimba East-Tungamirai Tawanda-Zanu-PF

Mazowe North-Mugweni Campion-Zanu-PF

Pelandaba-Mpopoma-Moyo Charles-MDC Alliance

Sunningdale-Kankuni Winnie-MDC Alliance

Bulawayo East-Nyoni Ilos-MDC Alliance

Mt Pleasant-Banda Samuel-MDC Alliance

Magwegwe-Ndebele Anele-MDC Alliance

Southerton-Moyo Peter-MDC Alliance

Glen View North-Dinar Kennedy-MDC Alliance

Kuwadzana West-Mushayi Mirriam-MDC Alliance

Bulawayo Central-Watson Nicola Jane-MDC Alliance

Lobengula-Banda Gift-MDC Alliance

Mabvuku-Tafara-Chidakwa James-MDC Aliance

Kuwadzana East-Hwende Chalton-MDC Alliance

Highfield East-Murai Erick-MDC Alliance

Highfield West-Chidziva Happymore-MDC Alliance

Dzivarasekwa-Mushoriwa Edwin-MDC Alliance

Seke-Kashambe Munyaradzi-Zanu-PF

Chakari-Nkani Andrew-Zanu-PF