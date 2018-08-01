1 August 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Three Nigerian Students to Feature in World Adolescent Robotics Competition

By Prince Osuagwu

The China Association of Science and Technology has reached out to three secondary school students to represent Nigeria at the coming World Adolescent Robotics Competition in China.

The students Tawakalitu Giwa, Oluwaseun Omotayo and Ayomide Adetunji were members of Team Nigeria to the First Global Robotic Olympics in Washington DC, U.S in 2017, which was sponsored by Aramex and Doculand Nigeria.

The students were picked based on their outstanding performance at the First Global Robotic Olympics where Nigeria placed 25th out of the 163 teams from 157 countries, emerging third of the 41 African countries in attendance.

In a similar development, five students will be representing Nigeria at the next First Global Robotic Olympics coming up in Mexico City this August.

According to the founder, who is also a philanthropic inventor, Dean Kamen, his aim is to inspire a passion for science and technology leadership and innovation among the world's over two billion youths.

National coordinator of the programme who is also the Chief Executive Officer, Roboglobal Educational Consulting, Mrs. Remi Willoughby, said that Nigeria is gradually getting into the map of technology developed nations, indicating that a lot of progress is being made.

She said: "We have the right talents to compete successfully on the global stage and move Nigeria to a technology advanced nation, but we need the right support and encouragement and to do this, we need to quickly address the evident deficit in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in our educational system."

