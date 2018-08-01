Swapo member of parliament Ida Hoffmann said the government was not prioritising the poor in the southern part of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Nama Genocide Technical Committee at the funeral service of the late Salmon David Isaacs at Keetmanshoop on Saturday, Hoffmann said the south was still not a government priority.

"By now it must be clear that the beleaguered south will never be a government priority ever," Hoffmann said.

Referring to a question she asked poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta in parliament, Hoffmann said she wanted to know how much the south had received from the national budget.

"My question was, as chairperson of the parliamentary committee on family, gender equality and child welfare, to ascertain whether the southern poor have at least this time been taken care of," she said, pointing to the food bank roll-out programme.

Hoffmann, who said that the south has never been a government priority over the past 28 years of independence, urged the people to take responsibility for their lives.

Quoting the late Isaacs, Hoffmann said: "If the Nama wait for others and put the responsibility of the inclusion of the Nama into Namibia's mainstream economy, development, education, and socio-economic advancement on them, then the Nama will keep on waiting until kingdom comes."

"The Nama must stand up, get involved, call a spade a spade and claim their rightful place in Namibia," she said. "You have to fight for it. Until when? Until justice is done and until morning comes out of this destructive darkness."

According to Hoffmann, the people are living in precarious times and chances are that conditions would worsen.

The politician remarked that the genocide reparations for which the genocide committee was fighting for was a life boat for the Nama people, whom she claimed were drowning in all kinds of social ills brought about by more than a century of genocide injustice and decades of government neglect.

Political analyst Phanuel Kaapama on Sunday said while the government has made considerable investment in the southern towns, such as Rosh Pinah, Lüderitz and Oranjemund, it has neglected smaller places such as Gibeon and Kalkrand.

Kaapama, however, said it would have been better if Hoffman had raised her concerns in parliament rather than at a funeral.

"Funerals are for mourners and the parliament for discussions on development issues," he said. Kaapama said there was clearly "wide divergent opinion and ideology" between Hoffmann and the ruling party, which has the majority of seats in the National Assembly.

State House spokesperson Alfredo Hengari on Monday said Hoffmann was a member of parliament, therefore should have known that she was representing all Namibians and not necessarily the people of the south. He said she could have raised her concerns within Swapo structures.

"The question arises if she has done this," he stated. Hengari said President Hage Geingob continues to make sure that every part of Namibia is developed. "The President's stance is an inclusive approach to development," he added. Hengari delined to comment when asked whether the President would take any actions against Hoffman over her remarks.