1 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Rescue Abducted Girl With Albinism, 3 People Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Green Muheya

Malawi police in Blantyre have rescued a girl with albinism Linda Mazanjo, 21 who was abducted on Thursday last week in the district.

The girl was reported missing on July 26 and police found her in house at Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo, fit and well, Chilenga police officer-in-charge Chrissy Mwale said.

Mwale said Mazanjo from Chilaweni, Traditional Authority (T/A) Machinjiri in Blantyre, was being kept by the man who abducted her with another girl, 13, without albinism.

Police have since arrested three people in connection with Mazanjo's abduction.

Association of People with Albinism (Apam) president Overstone Kondowe commended police for rescuing the girl and arresting the suspects.

Kondowe bemoaned the slow pace by the court in concluding murder cases to do with the killings of people with albinism.

He added: "A lot of murder cases some dating back to 2014 have not been concluded up to now. This is why we have been asking for an ad-hoc court to deal with these issues. Even the committee that the president (President Peter Mutharika) instituted to look into the matter hasn't met since January this year.

"The country's image has been damaged; everywhere we go people talk of Malawi as a country that kills people with albinism. It seems the whole nation has no clue on how to deal with this issue hence the continued attacks and killings."

Malawi

Blood Sucking Fears Resurface in Mulanje

Stories of blood-sucking have resurfaced in Makwale and Mulora villages of Traditional Authority (T.A.) Mabuka in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.