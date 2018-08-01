Kenya's Economy to Grow At 6.2 Percent in 2018

Tourism and farming have been identified as sectors likely to boost Kenya's economy this year.

The agricultural sector has bounced back, having suffered a strain courtesy of prolonged drought era which led to food insecurity and food importation. Tourism on the other end has shown signs of revival as it is expected to rake in higher revenues with better implementations this year. The tranquillity after general elections has guaranteed safety to tourists as well and businesses.

The agricultural sector which is Kenya's economic mainstay has shown improvements and would be among the key factors for the nation to have a 6.2 per cent economic growth. In 2017, the East African State recorded a 4.9 economic expansion. The Government has fought hard to ensure there are minimal loopholes to drain the economic prowess of former East Africa's leading economy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's plan on the 'Big Four Agenda' should add some impetus in scaling the economy higher and regain its position as the leading economy in East Africa. So far, Ethiopia has robbed off Kenya the title, following the large numbers of investor swarming for business in the country. The potential market for businesses to harvest a high return on investments have led to the opening of firms and companies to take advantage of the opportunity.

One of the priorities is infrastructure development which surprisingly has been a major priority for the East African Community (EAC). The sector could be hailed for massive developments in the region should the countries implement their plans to facilitate trade and lure investors.

Favourable rainfall that has hit the country in different parts have steered food production that could increase food importation to rake in increased foreign exchange receipts. The Government would have more funds to finance the public projects to offer better services to the society. A better economy should as well strengthen the local currency to be competitive in the global market.