Ethiopia: Scholars Suggest Modifying Ethiopian Rural Job Creation Policy

Scholars from Addis Ababa University recommended modification of rural job creation policies after examining the policies, and the case studies of six states.

Professor Tegegne Gebre-Egziabher, Director of Institute of Development and Policy Research at Addis Ababa University, said that even though the government is undertaking a number of activities to reduce the rate of rural unemployment, there are a number of issues that need to be modified to achieve the goal of job creation.

According to him, while increment of working age population and dwindling of dependency ration are opportunities, land scarcity in rural Ethiopia, and low level of education are challenging the efforts of rural job creation.

Mentioning China's rural job creation experiences and practices, he said in China there are agricultural reform-job creation in agricultural sector and rural reforms-job creation in non agricultural sector.

Rural reforms-Job creation in non-agricultural sector is initiated through Township and Village Enterprises (TVEs), he added.

"TVEs are established to absorb rural workforce_and_to improve_farmers' income. In China TVEs enjoyed incentives such as general policy environment for entrepreneurship, prioritized_and_discounted loans,_tax cuts within the first_years of establishment,_and_free use of land (as_land_is usually provided by the_village/ township_shareholder), he remarked

As to him, low agricultural pro ductivity, along with limited divers ification of agriculture products and rural-urban linkage and inapp ropriate way of enterprise formation are the gaps in Ethiopian rural job creation.

Dr. Tassew Woldehanna President of the Addis Ababa University on his part said that government should deploy new initiatives that can increase rural employment.

"Since rural youths lack skills, government should work to develop the skills of the youths." To this end, it is should review its policy in a manner that enables them acquire the desired skills, he furthered.

Likewise, developing small towns and encouraging the private sector is critical to create jobs for a large number of rural youths. Further, establishing problem solving, monitoring and evaluation system is also another assignment of the government, the President further noted.