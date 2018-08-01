analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a six-minute address to the nation as ANC president late on Tuesday where he announced that the ruling party will move to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation. He also announced that the ANC has called on government to develop and implement a stimulus package to ignite growth in the economy - on the same day Statistics SA announced a growth in unemployment figures.

During its two-day ANC lekgotla, the ANC realised it had to do something urgently to tackle the dismal state of the economy - or at the very least be seen to be doing something. It decided that it cannot be on the wrong side of history and cannot allow its political opponents to lead the popular cause for expropriation of land without compensation.

In a move that made little PR sense, Ramaphosa "addressed the nation" through a recorded message - well after 22:00 on Tuesday - as ANC president, announcing that the party will move to amend section 25 of...