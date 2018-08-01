1 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC President Ramaphosa Announces Move to Amend SA Constitution

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Supplied
(file photo)
analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a six-minute address to the nation as ANC president late on Tuesday where he announced that the ruling party will move to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation. He also announced that the ANC has called on government to develop and implement a stimulus package to ignite growth in the economy - on the same day Statistics SA announced a growth in unemployment figures.

During its two-day ANC lekgotla, the ANC realised it had to do something urgently to tackle the dismal state of the economy - or at the very least be seen to be doing something. It decided that it cannot be on the wrong side of history and cannot allow its political opponents to lead the popular cause for expropriation of land without compensation.

In a move that made little PR sense, Ramaphosa "addressed the nation" through a recorded message - well after 22:00 on Tuesday - as ANC president, announcing that the party will move to amend section 25 of...

South Africa

Land Expropriation Will Increase Food Security - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ANC would propose an amendment of the Constitution to Parliament, outlining… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.