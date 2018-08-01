South Africa: SA Stars Shine At International Competition

1 August 2018

The Africa Safari International 2018 artistic gymnastics competition was a great success as South Africa made their mark.

The two-day competition was held at the Centurion Gymnastics Club, which took place late last month, hosting countries such as Japan, Wales, Bangladesh, Great Britain.

South Africa had a total of 11 women and six men gymnasts.

In the women's individual competition, Caitlin Rooskrantz took home a bronze medal on uneven bars with a total score of 12.325, which was enough to secure her third place on the apparatus final.

Double-medallist, Angela Maguire won bronze on vault and floor, scoring 12.550 on the vault finals and 12.325 on floor finals.

The other SA gymnasts such as Lisa Conradie and Caitlyn Kelly gave incredible performances in a way that they made some apparatus finals with Zelme Daries ranking fourth on floor final.

In the men's competition, a total of 12 gymnasts participated. South Africa's Ruan Lange won bronze on rings and horizontal bar apparatus finals, scoring 11.600 and 10.250 respectively. Lange also received the highest All-Around score, with his score of 69.950 which gave him third place.

Luke James won third place on floor apparatus finals, scoring a total score of 12.600 and securing him bronze.

Riccardo Colandrea made it to the pommel horse and horizontal bar apparatus finals, Andrew Flynn firmly took fourth position in the floor and rings apparatus finals. Siphesihle Biyase and Rorisang Pooe also performed to their best, ranking 11th and 12th respectively for the All-Around.

Collectively the SA gymnasts team was able to secure a total of six bronze medals while others followed with their best scores.

