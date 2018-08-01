31 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Unemployment Stats Add to Ramaphosa's Economic Woes

analysis By Greg Nicolson

The business sector applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa's election as ANC leader in December, but the expected economic boost hasn't happened. Unemployment is up. GDP is down. And Eskom is talking about turning off the lights, again.

Appointed in February, South Africa's new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has been listed as one of the country's richest citizens. The business world welcomed his election as ANC leader in December and later as president. He wasn't Jacob Zuma and he had established extensive ties as a successful operator in the private sector since leaving the party's leadership in the mid-1990s to pursue a career in business.

In his five months in office as state president, big business's excitement about Ramaphosa's election has failed to translate into economic improvement. Talk about the country's three largest challenges has become almost cliché: poverty, unemployment and inequality. The new president was hyped as someone who could at least implement top-down economics to build the economy, but so far he has offered only promises with little delivery....

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

