Kenya: Gor in Domestic League Action Against Sharks

Seventh-placed Kariobangi Sharks head to this afternoon's SportPesa Premier League (SPL) clash with runaway leaders Gor Mahia at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, wary of the champions' threat.

Sharks, enjoying their second season in the top flight, went down 3-0 to Bandari in Mombasa last Saturday and dropped to seventh in the league on 34 points, 18 adrift of leaders Gor who have three games in hand.

They face an unbeaten Gor side which has posted victories locally and across the border.

K'Ogalo, who have beaten Sharks thrice in as many meetings, are fresh from a 3-2 win over Young Africans of Tanzania in a Caf Confederation Cup Group "D" match in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Sharks coach William "Kanu" Muluya is confident his boys can shock the 16-time SPL champions.

GOOD INVESTMENT

"We need to appreciate the fact that Gor made a good investment in their squad and being unbeaten in the league shows how their players are equal to the task, with or without fatigue," Muluya told Nation Sport yesterday after a one-and-a-half hour training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi before leaving for Kisumu.

"Both teams are ready for the match from the mood in camp," added the 2017 coach of the year whose side lost 2-1 to Gor in the first leg match played in March.

Gor fans have been known to throw their weight behind their team in Kisumu, making it difficult for opponents to win but Kariobangi Sharks' leading scorer Eric Kapaito believes his team can get a good result in Kisumu.

BIG CROWDS

"We are used to big crowds psyching up opponents but as players, we know how big the game is and we shall put in extra effort," he said.

Kapaito, signed from second-tier league side Talanta FC in January, is three goals shy of Gor's Jacques Tuyisenge who has scored 11 goals in the league.

Sharks will miss the services of dependable goalkeeper John Oyemba through injury and are expected to parade rookie Brian Bwire in between the sticks, with Kapaito partnering Ugandan George Abege upfront. Gor returned on Monday afternoon and are expected in Kisumu this morning for the 3pm kickoff.