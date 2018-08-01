Ethiopia: Collaborated Effort to Address Climate Change

A workshop that aims at further strengthening the capacity of experts across Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) was opened yesterday in Addis under the theme 'Enhancing the capacity of Ethiopia to address Climate Change by focusing on Forestry and Measuring/Monitoring, Reporting Verification (MRV) issues.'

In his keynote speech, Minister of MEFCC Dr. Gemedo Dalle said that the workshop will contribute to further strengthening the capacity of experts, government officials and all the relevant stakeholders on the issue of green economy and climate change MRV.

Mentioning that Ethiopia has declared CRGE as the development strategy of the country, the Minister said that the government has also taken several measures towards supporting the harmonized implementation of its CRGE strategy; notably the establishment of CRGE facility as principal financing and integration of CRGE of GTP II.

"The country has submitted a very ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which is going to be realized from 2020 onwards, but NDC from parties so far needs to be revised and we are also looking forward to double-check whether we have to revise it but to our understanding. So far, it is ambitious as we are aiming at reducing 64 percent emission."

Strengthening the MRV capacity will also contribute to horizontal and vertical coordination of nation's intervention across CRGE sectors, and will enable it to see where we the country is now, where it wants to go and how it can achieve these all together, according to him. He stressed that this requires the good participation of government, civil societies, academia, development partners, research institutions, communities, and the private sector.

He said: "We are looking forward to accelerate our collaboration to build on experiences, share lessons and support each other to achieve our common goals, particularly on the goal of rehabilitation of degraded mountains."

Addressing the bridging diplomacy of Korea at the two day event, Dr. KAK-Sooshin from CSDLAP said that Ethiopia is an ideal partner for Korea's corporation in Africa. And, the issue of green growth will continue to hold its priority in its bridging diplomacy.

He added that the success of Ethio-Korea Corporation will provide them with an effective platform to launch green growth initiatives of similar kind in other parts of Africa.

The two-daylong conference is organized by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) along with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and University of Korea organized the workshop,

Ethiopia and Korea, which has a traditional friendly ties that came since Ethiopia's military assistance during the Korean War (1950-1953), have come together to work on climate change and forestry through sharing of experiences.

Distinguished guests from GGGI, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Universities of Korea, Hawassa, and Addis Ababa along with other prominent stakeholders and organizations attended the workshop.