Ethiopia: Over 5,000 Ethiopians Registered for Hajj Pilgrimage

Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council (EIASC) disclosed that over 5, 000 Ethiopians have been registered to perform Hajji pilgrimage to Islam's holiest place in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

EIASC President Sheikh Muhammad-Amin Jamal told The Ethiopian Herald that the Council has employed electronic payment system for the first time in history to provide the pilgrims a seamless service whilst ensuring maximum safety.

Sheikh Muhammad-Amin further noted that agreements were reached with Ethiopian Commercial Bank and Oromia Commercial Bank to enable the pilgrims make a payment in nearby branches. Furthermore, close partnerships were formed with the two countries flag carriers to provide effective air transport services.

Stating direct flights would be commenced between Addis Ababa and Mecca to enhance pilgrims' convenience, the president stated that the Council is partnering with Saudi Arabian security organs to ensure the safety of Ethiopian pilgrims in and around Mecca.

Concerning illegal migration, the president said that the Council is working in concert with the Ethiopian government and sets stiff control on persons try to illegally enter Saudi Arabia in the name of the Hajj pilgrimage.

"The Council has made successful activities in deterring illegal migration and fulfilling the decree Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued against Hajj infiltrators," he added.

Sheikh Muhammad-Amin stated that consolidated efforts are also underway with pertinent stakeholders including Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture and Tourism to promote Ethiopia's good deeds to Islam among world Muslims.

Stating Ethiopia's entitlement of 43,337 Hajj quotas, he indicated that the number of pilgrims could rise from the Council's expectation of 8,000.

Reminding the closing of Ethio-Eritrean airspace had forced Ethiopian Airlines to change air routes via Sudan and Djibouti to fly to Saudi Arabia, the president said that the route has made Hajj flights longer and expensive.

Sheikh Muhammad-Amin noted that the agreement reached in Asmara between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in the re-opening of Eritrean airspace is instrumental in reducing air fares. Accordingly, the total fee each pilgrim is expected to perform the Hajj reduced from 98,000 to 93,000.

The president, however, stated that the Hajj fee has still shown some increment compared with last year same period due to the Birr devaluation and the five percent VAT the Saudi government introduced in the pilgrimage.

The Hajj is a five-day pilgrimage to Islam's holiest place Mecca and this year it is expected to begin on August 19 and last until August 24.