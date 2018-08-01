Ethiopia: Ways to Narrow Trade Deficit

Recently, at an evaluation meeting held in the presence of ministers and other government officials, Getachew Adem (PhD), Deputy Commissioner of National Planning Commission said that trade balance deficit, among other things, has showed stress over the past three years.

Indeed, according to Trading Export - US based Export Company - Ethiopia runs consistent trade deficits, recording a trade deficit of 3295.80 USD million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The same source states that balance of Trade in Ethiopia averaged -2242.71 USD million from 2006 until 2017, reaching an all time high of -956.70 USD million in the second quarter of 2007 and a record low of -3737 USD million in the fourth quarter of 2014.

As for Atlaw Alemu, Economics Lecturer at Addis Ababa University, who The Ethiopian Herald approa ched, Ethiopia's trade deficit comes from low performance in terms of import substitution, and in production of exportable goods and logistic difficulties. The majority of the goods we import are industrial, although we are also importing agricultural goods, because we do not focus in import substitution, he said. "We import everything from the small things to the major ones."

He suggested for policies that would further encourage Ethiopian industrialists to start up factories, and unleash young entrepreneurs' potential. Atlaw also pointed out small production of export as one culprit for the country's trade deficit.

He mentioned logistic difficulties as one of the reasons for the low performance in the export sector. Given that lowering logistics cost is important to be competitive in the international market as it is the reason for deciding how high the price of a good is, he said, the transport and logistics system should be worked upon to reduce cost and time and give our export sector the edge and be competitive at international market.

"Otherwise it would be more profitable for them to sell their products here locally, instead at the international market due to price competitiveness."

The Economist also noted on the need of modernizing the agriculture sector by ramping up inputs in order to transform the export of primary commodities into export of high-added products. To this end, he recommended various upgrading strategies to up the manufacturing sector, such as fertilizer producing factories, so that they can contribute in this endeavor.

Concluding his thought on the matter, Atlaw believed that despite the fact that much of the rhetoric when it comes to curbing the trade deficit is on shoring up the export sector of the country, which is important, but more focus should also be given to bolstering the country's import substitution capacity.

With regards to boosting import substitution, in a seminal research paper produced by Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations entitled 'Narrowing trade deficit gap through increased import substitution', it argued that Ethiopia should look to work better as nearly all of the imported goods, with the exception of heavy machinery and equipment can be produced locally.

As a way of narrowing Ethiopia's trade deficit, the research team suggests introducing new import substituting commodities and increasing the production volume, and the competitiveness of existing domestic industries.

The paper mentioned that domestic manufacturing industries most often complain on being uncompetitive due to importers tendency to "under invoice commodities they import and poor quality of imported commodities", while also adding that Ethiopian manufacturing industries suffer from low productivity, citing World Bank report.

As a way to address these issues, the team charted two ways in his paper in order to make sure that import substitution actions are to be effective. One is for local manufacturing industries to give proper attention to low productivity factors, and secondly, for the government to apply strict legal measures, and reforms that protect them from unfair trade practice.

Mentioning that large number of manufacturing enterprises, which are expected to complement import, whilst manufacturing industries remained low, the paper listed commodities that would bring a sizeable impact on narrowing the trade deficit of the country after analyzing trends. The research earmarked commodities for promotion from the food sector, chemical groups, textile sub-sector, and rubber and paper products, among others.

Of course the government is pushing hard to boost the country's domestic manufacturing sector, as stated in the national plans, and import substitution is likely to be a growing theme over the coming years. Thus, the government should further focus its resources on ways to boost import substitution, alongside improving the export sector as well, in order to narrow the country's trade deficit.