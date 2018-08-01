The long awaited 144th Special Report by the independent Human Rights Council Ethiopia (HRCO) revealed staggering number of death, displacement and property destruction as a result of the Ethio Somali and Oromia border violence involving the Liyu police of the Somali regional state and the Oromia police force of Oromia regional state.

Victims of the Oromo ethnic group

The following are the major findings in terms of numbers of people killed, wounded, beaten, raped and disappeared without a trace.

Detailed account of killings committed by the Somali regional state "Liyu Police" forces in West Hararghe zone, different weredas and kebeles inside the Oromia regional state, including those who were killed by individuals while in custody of the Liyu Police force. Accordingly number of people killed in West Hararghe Zone as per documented by EHRCO is 160.

The number of people killed by the Liyu police force in Bale zone in various weredas and kebeles that are adjacent to or neighboring with the Somali regional state is 98.

Number of people wounded by gunshots fired by "Liyu Police" forces in West Hararghe zone, different weredas and kebeles: 88, while number of people who were badly beaten, including police officers, 51

Three Cases of rape connected to the Liyu Police and were committed in Jigjiga , the capital of the Somali regional state, and its environs.

Number of people who disappeared without a trace after attacks by "Liyu Police" forces in West Hararghe zone in different weredas and kebeles: 9.

The detailed report also include figures of displacements and property damages from various weredas and kebeles within the Ethio Somali and Oromia regional state.

Victims of the Somali ethnic group

The following are the major findings in terms of numbers of people killed, wounded, beaten, raped and disappeared without a trace.

The report included the number of people from the Ethiopia Somali ethnic group who were killed in the same conflict in different Zones, weredas and kebeles within the Oromia regional state. Accordingly the total number stands at 451.

Number of people who were wounded and beaten and have sustained body harms: 256.

Ten cases of rape committed by different groups, including the rapid force members of the Oromia police. In addition to that, the report includes a report submitted by the Somali regional state police containing names of ten women victims of rape.

The number of people who disappeared without a trace as a result of the violence in the Ethio Somali- Oromia border stands at 30.

The report also includes extensive report of displacements and property damages. AS