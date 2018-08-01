1 August 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria to Participate At 2018 International Baseball Tournament

By Joshua Odeyemi @josh_flexy

Nigeria's Baseball Tomorrow Academy will present two teams at the 2018 World Comes to the Palm Beach Baseball tournament in Florida, USA.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Academy Mr. Peter John disclosed this while addressing a press conference at the Abuja National Stadium yesterday.

He said the tournament, organised by the Caribbean Baseball Commission and the Diamonds, is scheduled to hold between October and November, 2018 in Florida, the United States of America.

"Baseball Tomorrow Academy will be presenting two teams to represent Nigeria among the 23 countries coming for the tournament," Mr. John disclosed.

While intimating that the Nigerian teams will take part in the U-15 and Open categories, he said other side attractions at the tournament will include University Clinic for U-12 and 15 divisions as well as Major League Baseball Alumni skills clinic for U-18 and Open amongst others.

"Attending the tournament will enable our teams to establish international relationship with their foreign counterparts, receive high level training and key into various opportunities," he said.

According to him, the competitions staged by the academy for the past three years have allowed it to have a database of skillful athletes who will do the country proud at the tournament.

