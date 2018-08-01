Ethiopia: Digital Payment for Smooth Financial Flow

In this globalized era where business transaction is expanding at unprecedented pace and becoming more intricate, digital payment systems (e-cards, mobile phones and the internet) are growing fast following technological advancement and the wide spread of internet-based transaction and banking,

Particularly, the payments being implemented via an electronic medium without the use of cash or check, they have created new opportunities for individuals and business organizations to maintain effective cash flows in the transaction: to making and receiving payments for goods and services.

For the most part, because they allow any time payment from any corner of the world, regardless of time and space limitations, and alleviate risks that are associated with carrying huge amount of cash; the systems are becoming the most preferred payment options by both sellers and buyers to conduct smooth financial affairs.

The digital payment, as it is learnt, saves cost and time of individuals and organizations, increase sales and reduce transaction costs apart from changing how business is done.

Keeping these in mind and to go along with customers' needs and expectations individuals and most business entities are striving to shift their business deal to fast, simple and secure online payment system instead of cash and check payment trends. _

In our country, though the systems have not developed well at the desired level and some drawbacks, (such as network disruption/blackouts/, skill and knowledge limitations in some of the participants) are observed, digital payment systems have been practiced in some organizations. Among these organizations, the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange Authority (ECX) is the one.

The Authority, with the aim of modernizing its transaction and creating efficient payment system to its nearby and far-away traders, is executing digital payment system. Concurrently, in order to facilitate smooth financial affairs between traders and the Authority, it has made agreements and given recognition certificated to 12 banks which fulfilled its requirements.

As a result, in the year alone, the payments conducted by the banks for business deals carried out by ECX and its customers have grown and reached to 33 billion birr which were only 5.5 billion in 2010. Likewise, the amount of traded products has shown a 30 percent increment per year and has increased to 6,256,801 quintals in the middle of 2018, as it is learnt from the Authority.

Recently, the Authority has given its 13th recognition certificate to Debub Global Bank to work jointly with it in this same issue.

Speaking on the occasion, ECX Director General Engineer Orenalo Opiyo said that when the Authority launched the system years ago, the number of banks which have gotten Authority's recognition and conducted payments for transactions accredited by the Authority's were only two. However, at present their number has grown to 13, including the newly granted Bank, Debub Global Bank.

The Director General while talking about Authority's selection criteria he said that the Bank has gotten acceptance for meeting Authority requirements - for having efficient and reliable electronic systems which facilitates flat information flow between the Authority and the Bank, signing work agreement with the Authority to perform such duties with greater responsibility, designing payment making and receiving as well as risk management manuals, and establishing a special team, clearing and settlement expert team that is responsible to execute Authority's assignments.

According to him, seven more private banks have been submitting a request to take part in ECX's payments making and receive activities for trackers.

In earlier years, because the payment system was conventional, sometimes drawbacks have been encountered on members' of Authority, and trackers. However, with the follow up and supervision made by the Authority to deal with the challenges and at the same time banks automated their system, currently it is enabled to reduce defies. Concerning accredited banks, out of the 12, while 10 have fully automated their payment system, the remaining two are on process to do so, Orenalo remarked.

"Debub Global Bank in this regard will play significant roles in Authority's payment systems through curbing such shortcomings," the Director General extended his expectation.

Debub Global Bank President Addisu Haba on his part said that these digital payment systems are changing global business environment rapidly and people are showing inclination to transact through digital payments than on cash.

According to him, the Bank has gone far distances to gain Authority's accreditation. Though it is novice and is in its infancy stage, the Bank has a number of clients who are actively engaged in coffee produce and export market.

The certificate, hence, boosts up Bank's capacity by increasing its participation in new payment tools and implementing reliable, fast, simple and secure state-of-the-art financial transactions to Authority's existing customers and attracts the new ones, the President added.