Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU-PF has won the most seats in parliament in the first elections since Robert Mugabe's ousting, according to the electoral commission. The opposition alleges widespread rigging and vote fraud.

The ZANU-PF party of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed a majority of seats in parliament, according to official results announced Wednesday.

The southern African country this week held its first elections since the downfall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe in 2017.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said ZANU-PF had won 109 of the 153 seats confirmed so far, while 41 seats went to the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). Fifty-eight of the 210 seats in the National Assembly lower house were yet to be declared.

ZANU-PF would need 30 more seats to secure a two-thirds majority that would allow it to change the constitution.

Vote counting is still underway to determine the country's next president, a race many analysts predict 75-year-old Mnangagwa will win.

MDC leader and presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, who has alleged vote rigging, said on Twitter early Wednesday that he was confident of victory.

"We won the popular vote and will defend it!" Chamisa, 40, said. He also accused the commission of announcing the parliamentary results first to "reverse the people's presidential election victory," and "prepare Zim [Zimbabwe] mentally to accept fake presidential results."

The commission said it will only announce the outcome of the presidential poll once all the votes have been counted.

